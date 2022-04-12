Erath I. Conrad, 88, of South 2nd Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at Emmanuel Home in Northumberland.
Erath was born March 1, 1934, in Berwick, a daughter of the late Elmer E. Edwards and Esther L. Wright. On Nov. 3, 1952, she married the late Kenneth Conrad.
Erath worked for the Shikellamy Junior and Senior High school food services for 35 years, retiring in 2007. She was beloved by both students and staff alike and was an active and ardent supporter of the high school sports teams, often attending the high school wrestling matches, baseball games and basketball games. Erath served as the Shikellamy Marching Braves treasurer during her son’s and daughter’s tenure.
Erath was married to Kenneth Conrad for 68 years and is survived by brother, Harold “Whitey” Edwards and wife Gerry of Bloomsburg; sister-in-law, Hester Edwards of Bloomsburg; daughter, Jane E. Keefer of Northumberland; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Kurt E. and Fatima Conrad of Fredericksburg, Va., and Karl E. and Brenda K. Conrad of Shamokin Dam; grandchildren, Michelle D. Huston and husband Jayson, Ian J.C. Keefer and girlfriend Tina Hoffman, Jayme L. Williams and husband Rick, Jade N. Conrad, Brian A. Conrad and fiancée Miranda Marks, Colton M. Conrad and fiancée Rachel Daku; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Hayley and Maya; one sister- and brother-in-law, Judy and Ivan Goodling, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Edwards; sister, Eleanor Brown; brother-in-law, James Brown; and son-in-law, Jacy L. Keefer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by a graveside service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.