Eric A. Powell, 42, New Berlin

Eric A. Powell, 42, of 610 Spangler St., New Berlin, entered into rest at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Jan. 8, 1978, in Lewisburg, a son of Alfred J. and Phyllis E. (Glatfelter) Powell, of Mifflinburg.
Eric was a 1996 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School and a 2000 graduate of Penn State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in forest science. Over the years, Eric and his buddies enjoyed telling stories of his adventures at both Mifflinburg and “The Penn State University.” Some stories for his parents’ sake shall never be told.
After college, he was employed as a supervisor and eventually moved his way up to becoming a production manager at the factory formerly known as Yorktowne/Elkay Products, Mifflinburg.
On June 4, 2011, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Mifflinburg, he married his best friend, the former Julie Bailey, who survives. Their love story started at the infamous Mike and Dot’s where Eric’s love for hip hop music and his unforgettable dance moves caught the eye of Julie. Years later, he put a gold chain around her neck and a diamond on her hand. Anyone who knew Eric knew his love for his redhead.
Eric loved being a part of nature, sitting in the quiet, waiting to take down the infamous white tail. Whether it was local trips with friends or driving eight hours to Virginia, there was no hobby Eric enjoyed more than taking a big buck down.
From 2001-2010, he helped coach and encourage the youth of the Mifflinburg High School boys basketball team. Eric, known to many as “Coach Powell”, enjoyed sharing his knowledge, skills, and love of the game.
Reluctantly giving up his hunting days, Eric genuinely enjoyed annual trips to Ocean City, Maryland, with his family. He was a professional cannonballer, wave jumper, and enjoyed lying poolside with his cooler full of Keystone Lights.
His friends, or brothers, as we know them were his truest friends till the end. He spent endless hours on hunting trips, golf outings, watching PSU, and telling their stories of hunting mishaps and tall tales of hunting adventures. He was profoundly grateful by the unbelievable and relentless amount of love and laughter they shared with him.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nine years, and his parents, are his two children, Elsie Powell and Tatum Powell who were Eric’s greatest accomplishments. The two youngest members of the Powell household speak of their Dad as a loving, warm father who enjoyed making them laugh. Elsie will miss her Dad wearing his goofy turkey hat on Thanksgiving day, taking her fishing, and lying in his arms in the recliner just chilling. Tate will miss Nerf gun battles, riding 4-wheeler up at the cabin, and playing in the pool on hot summer days.
Eric will be greatly missed by his one sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen Powell and Jim Emery of Mifflinburg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Lori Bailey of Mifflinburg; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jamie and Jeff Chamberlin of Mifflinburg, Chad and Sheri Bailey of Canfield, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews.
Eric was a fighter, a warrior, competitive to the core. No one and nothing were getting his pity when it came to a game or battle. In the last 16 months, handed the devastating diagnosis given, he proved to everyone just how determined and brave he truly was. His motto was “tough times don’t last, tough people do.” With Julie by his side, Eric fought with every breath to stay with his wife and children.
The family would like to thank friends, family, and communities near and far, and everyone involved in Eric’s care, for all their love, support, prayers, and resources. We are forever grateful.
A memorial service will be privately attended. To view the livestreamed memorial service, visit the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
To leave a condolence note to the family prior to the service, visit online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com. A card with your note will be placed in a seat at the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the Eric Powell Medical Fund can be made c/o Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, 250 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.