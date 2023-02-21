Eric Leroy Gammon Jr., 25, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. He was born Oct. 13, 1997.
Eric was a beautiful soul, kind and giving, with a Heart of Gold. Caring for others was always first. He always gave you a big hug, and was there to lend a helping hand. He was truly a very sweet and special young man.
Eric loved the outdoors, football, and all of God’s creatures both big and small.
He is survived by his daughter, Ellayan; sister, Erica; father, Eric Sr.; uncle, Kenny; and his mom-mom, Roberta.
Don’t think of him as gone, for his journey has just begun, think of him as resting from all sorrows and tears... now in a place of warmth, safety, and comfort with God above. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched... for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
Interment will be in Gammon Cemetery, Shamokin.