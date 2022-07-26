Eric S. Harner, 55, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Eric was born Aug. 3, 1966, in Pottsville, a son of the late Robert D. and Gail D. (Smeltz) Harner. On July 10, 2004, he married the former Joy A. Underkoffler who survives. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 6 years.
Mr. Harner was employed as a delivery driver for various local companies.
He loved Jesus boldly, his family and friends heartily, his country passionately and his Harley enthusiastically. He lived and loved all the way.
In addition to his wife of 18 years, Eric is survived by his daughter, Olivia G. Harner and fiance Beau Rothermel; two sons, Jacob S. and Gabriel W. Harner; three grandchildren, Daniel, Audrey and Kylie Rothermel; his half-sister, Daphne Harner; and a special aunt, Susan Darlene Gervais.
Friends and family may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Christ Wesleyan Church — Sunbury Campus, 238 Walnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with military honors to follow.
A funeral luncheon will follow at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.