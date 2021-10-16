Erie E. Will, 89, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Beavertown, a son of the late Roy and Maude (Riegel) Will.
He served in the U.S. army from 1954 to 1956, serving in Korea and Japan. On June 26, 1954, he married the former Loretta M. Kratzer, who survives.
Earlier in his life, he had been employed at the Middleburg Tannery and Poloron Homes in Middleburg. He retired in 1997 from Wood-Mode, Kreamer.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Middleburg, where he had served as financial secretary for 23 years and also served as a trustee on the church and cemetery board.
Earlier in life, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons and also enjoyed gardening. Spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest enjoyment.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 67 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Schaeffer of Northumberland and Teresa (Ronald) Rice of Middleburg; two sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael (Dana) Will of Middleburg, Scott (Pamela) Will of Mount Pleasant Mills and Mellisa Bauer of Mount Carmel; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Royetta “Jean” Loss of Middleburg, and brother Norman Will of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Will in 2017; three sisters, Dorothy Sassaman, Gladys Longer, and Beatrice Benner; and four brothers, Harvey Will, Martin Will and two in infancy.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1-2 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with Pastor Cynthia Gunter officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in the Zion United Methodist Church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Erie’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg PA