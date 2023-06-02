Erladean J. Kilgus, 90, Northumberland

Erladean J. Kilgus, passed away at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, PA and entered her heavenly home on May 30, 2023. "Dean" was born in Watsontown, PA to Warren and Aladean (Jarrett) Stahlnecker on Oct. 2, 1932.
Dean went to Watsontown schools. She moved to the Philadelphia area with her brother, Lester and his wife Evelyn Stahlnecker and graduated from Sharon Hill High School. She married Larue Kilgus, and was a notary public for his body shop business in Watsontown. She was a foster grandmother for several years. Dean loved to play games, go shopping, cats and had an over fondness for stuffed animals.
Dean was predeceased by her husband Larue, daughter Pam, and son Jeff. She is survived by her son Gene and daughter Tracy and her husband Dio, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dean will be especially missed by niece Pennye Padgett and niece Leslie Mutschler and her husband John who cared for Dean for years.
Dean's ashes will be interned privately as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ's Evangelical Lutheran church, Lewisburg, PA.