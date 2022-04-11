Erlene M. Dauberman, 79, of Middlecreek Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 19, 1942, in Oakland, Calif., a daughter of the late Erdman “Ed” and Ruth (McCarthy) Rath. She was married for 50 years to John R. Dauberman Jr. until his passing on April 8, 2011.
She was employed in food service at several area establishments including Ulrich’s Seafood in Selinsgrove and the Weather Vane in Lewisburg.
Erlene enjoyed sewing, tending her flowers, and anything to do with the outdoors. She especially enjoyed her dog Tucker and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, John and Wendy Dauberman of Lewisburg, Joseph and Tina Dauberman, of Selinsgrove, and Mark Dauberman of Selinsgrove; two daughters and one son-in-law, Sarah Steffanides and Bob of Drums, and Ruth Stewart of Middleburg; eight grandchildren, Shane Roush, Shawn Lulis, Jessica Clinger, John Dauberman, Josh Dauberman, Ashley Mitch, Lindsey Delp, and Sarah Bastian; nine great-grandchildren, Prendyn, Aiden and Kaydence Clinger, Teigan Lulis, Ariyah Dauberman, Emma Koch, Bryer and Nevin Mitch; and one sister, Rosamond McGill of Kansas.
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Harper Mitch; a sister, Pat; and two brothers, Sonny and Bud.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Charles H. Melton officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Erlene’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.