Erma C. Smith, 94, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Brereton Manor, Washington Borough, where she had been residing.
Born Nov. 20, 1927, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Lee R. and Cathryn A. (Murray) Bieber. She was married to Dewey J. Smith for 19 years until his passing on April 12, 1968.
She was a 1945 graduate of Turbotville High School and had worked at the former Zenith Corp., Watsontown, Montgomery Mills, Acme Markets, International Paper, and later retired from Masonite.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Dewey J. III and Diane Smith of Little Falls, NJ; a grandson, Ryan Smith and his wife Leslie of Reading; and two great-grandsons, Jontay and Seth Smith.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a sister, Cora Miller.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Fladland of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
