Erma L. Krohn, 101, of Danville, passed away on May 10, 2021, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing.
She was born on January 21, 1921, in Danville, the daughter of the late Edna (Shultz) and Joseph Cotner.
She was married to the late Elwood L. Krohn, for 25 loving years until his passing on January 31, 2010.
She worked at her family’s farm, as a dietary aide at Danville State Hospital, and at the Geisinger Medical Center coffee shop for 25 years, until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Cotner.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church Street in Danville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom Road in Danville, officiated by her pastor, the Rev. Mary Schmotzer. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Danville.
Flowers will be provided by the family. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh UCC, 512 Bloom Road, Danville, PA, 17821, in her memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.