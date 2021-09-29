Erma M. Maneval, 81, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Leroy and Annie (Portzline) Fogle. Erma was a 1958 graduate of Middleburg High School and in 1965 married Earl F. Maneval who survives.
Following high school she began employment at Dinius Motors and later Wilt Ford Sales in Middleburg until its closure in 1981. After that she began employment with Beavertown Cast Stone and retired from API.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
Erma enjoyed crocheting blankets and especially enjoyed time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jeffrey L. Maneval of Middleburg; a grandson, Colton Maneval; one sister, Wilma Knapp of Hawaii; and a niece and a nephew.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 3 with the Rev. Craig Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.