Ernest C. Reichley, 82, Las Vegas, Nevada

Ernest Charles Reichley, Ernie to all, a native son of Sunbury who loved his hometown and never forgot his roots, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 27.
Born in Sunbury on Feb. 3, 1940, he was a kid of the streets, always playing, hanging out, who didn’t know Ernie? Years later as an outstanding athlete at Sunbury High School, he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. But it was football that often stunned the hometown crowd as the #20 quarterback performed amazingly, leading the Owls to numerous victories against the odds. A great influence in not only sports, but Ernie’s life, was Bill Toland, then a sportswriter for The Sunbury Daily Item who was a longtime friend and mentor.
Ernie received a football scholarship to Bloomsburg College. But he landed a summer job at Princess Homes in Selinsgrove where he was persuaded to stay on as a purchasing agent. In no time, he moved into sales where he found his calling. That was the launch of a successful 50-year career and numerous sales awards. He never met a person who didn’t quickly grow to like him, probably the secret of his success.
During his busy career, he also found time for his true passion, coaching sports. In Texas, he was a quarterback coach for Texas Tech University in the early Seventies. Later in New Mexico, as president of the Youth Football League, he coached teams of undefeated champions. He also coached kids’ basketball, baseball, track and field. Although there are many more examples to his credit, the bottom line is that he particularly enjoyed teaching youth the fundamentals of sports — and how the kids responded to and revered their Coach Reichley.
After retirement, Ernie settled in Las Vegas, and soon became a scout for womens’ basketball with a WNBA team, The Los Angeles Sparks. He was an avid golfer, also caddying for professionals and celebrities. Ernie was a familiar figure at the YMCA, where he routinely worked out, played cards, traded stories, and advised others on the benefits of exercise.
Among other activities, he loved the thrill of adventure, road trips, and also enjoyed more sedate pastimes such as reading, movies and music, especially the classic Motown. A lifelong Dodger fan from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, he rarely missed a game featuring his own Boys of Summer.
Loving sisters and brothers who survive include Nancy Reichley Eleuterius, D’Iberville, Miss.; William Reichley, Palm Bay, Fla.; Margaret Reichley Bilger, Sunbury, Pa.; and Jean Haines, Sunbury, Pa.
His children, now mourning with deepest affection and respect, include Benjamin Reichley, Selinsgrove, Pa.; Jacquelyn Reichley, Mt. View, Calif.; John Reichley, Dublin, Calif.; and Robert Reichley, Phoenix, Ariz.
Grandchildren are Mackenzie Rubin, Oakland, Calif.; Marcus Reichley, Phoenix, Ariz., and Olivia Reichley, Selinsgrove, Pa.
In addition, Ernie resided for many years in Las Vegas with the Crystal Lillo family who regarded him as a close friend and are saddened about losing “Pops.” His many friends across the country who knew him for his kindness, compassion and loyalty are an important part of his legacy. He was a faithful member of the Foothills Southern Baptist Church community in Las Vegas.
Ernie Reichley will be dearly missed and never forgotten for his endless optimism and contributions to the lives of all who knew and loved him.