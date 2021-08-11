Ernest E. Erdley, 82, of New Columbia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Born Oct. 24, 1938, in Mifflinburg, he was the son of the late Warren and Katherine (Elliott) Erdley. On Dec. 12, 1959, he married the former Sharon J. Hook and they have celebrated 61 years of marriage.
He was a 1957 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and served with the Army National Guard for seven years. He was employed at American Home Foods for more than 34 years until retiring.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Erdley, at home; three sons, Timothy Erdley and his wife Annette of Lewisburg; Michael Erdley of Kansas; and Keith Erdley of Montandon; a daughter, Donna Engel and her husband Lawrence of Cogan Station; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Tiffany Erdley; a brother, Donald Erdley; and two sisters, Patricia Schreck and Linda Baker.
Services and burial in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com