Ernest L. Brown, 89, of the New Berlin Highway, Middleburg, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the home of his daughter.
He was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Lehighton, a son of the late William and Jenny (Strohl) Brown. He was married to the former Olga Musike who preceded him in death in 2013.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a teacher of graphic arts in the Coatesville area and later at the SUN Area Vocational Technical Institute.
Ernest enjoyed hunting and fishing and his beagles which he raised and ran in field trials.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Gary Herman of Middleburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Ernest and Donna Brown of Three Mile Bay, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Wayne Herman, Melissa Herman and Zeb Brown; a great-grandson, Trent Herman; and one brother, Daryl Brown of Saylorsburg.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Kenneth and Melvin Brown.
At his request, services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.