Ernest L. Klinger, 75, of Rough and Ready, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Thursday, June 26, 1947, in Rough and Ready, a son of the late Ralph R. Klinger and the late Hilda S. (Mattern) Klinger.
He was a 1965 graduate of the former Mahanoy Joint High School.
Ernie was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leck Kill.
He was also a member of the Trevorton East End Rod and Gun Club and the Klingerstown Fire Company.
Ernie enjoyed farming, hunting, and spending time with his family. His grandkids were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Lamar Klinger.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra M. (Strohecker) Klinger, to whom he was married for 53 years.
He is also survived by three daughters, Jody L. Teter and her husband Aaron of Klingerstown, Jamie L. Snyder and her husband Kurt of Dornsife, and Jan R. Webb and her husband Todd of Middletown; grandchildren, Jordan Snyder and his wife Maribeth, Joelle Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Aidan Teter, Elias Webb, and Cassidy Webb; a brother, Bryant Klinger of Dornsife; two sisters, Rachel Hepler of Pitman and Susie Reeder of Klingerstown; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leck Kill, with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Leck Kill.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Inc., Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.