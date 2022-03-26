Ernest R. Heim, 79, Dornsife

Ernest R. Heim, 79, of Dornsife, passed away on March 25, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born in Upper Mahanoy Twp. on Sept. 8, 1942, a son of the late Beula and Harlen R. Heim.
Ernest was employed for 30 years at Bethlehem Steel in Steelton. He was a member of New Life EC Church, Herndon, Klingerstown Fire Company, Fiddlers Run, Erdman Sportsman's Association and the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club.
Ernest is survived by his wife Sandra Heim; son, Glenn (Deborah) Heim; daughter, Linda (Gary) Lesher; brother, Clarence "Jack" Maurer; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Lester Maurer and Raymond Heim and sister, June Maurer.
A viewing will be held on March 29, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Life EC Church, Herndon. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the New Life EC Church, Herndon. Interment will take place in the St John's Cemetery, Leck Hill.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to post a picture of Ernest, visit www.reedfh.com.