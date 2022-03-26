Ernest R. Heim, 79, Dornsife

Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... A vigorous upper level low pressure system will bring off and on snow showers this afternoon into the evening hours. Snow showers can be briefly heavy along with gusty west winds up to 40 mph. Use caution if you will be driving today as visibilities will drop rapidly in heavy snow showers with a quick coating of snow. Any snow accumulation today will be mainly on grassy surfaces and will likely melt when there is a lull in precipitation.