Ernest R. Rittenhouse, 93, of Millmont, entered into rest Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Born Oct. 9, 1927, in Lansdale, he was a son of the late John Curtis Rittenhouse and Emma Jane (Ruth) Rittenhouse. On Dec. 29, 1956, he married the former Katrina S. Tudor, who passed away on March 26, 2009.
Ernie was engaged in farming his entire life.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg.
Ernie enjoyed hunting and playing sports in his youth and later watching them.
He is survived by a son, David A. Rittenhouse of Lewisburg; a daughter, Linda R. Sterling of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren, Carrie Sterling and Michael Sterling; two brothers, Abram Rittenhouse and Harold Rittenhouse; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Rittenhouse.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg where the funeral will begin at 2 with Pastor Ted Justice officiating.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernie's memory may be sent to St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg.
To share in Ernie‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.