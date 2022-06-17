The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — This is the fourth year of the six-county Days of Remembrance contest at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. Students were awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place to both middle and high school students, plus numerous $100 honorable mention awards.
First-place winner Katelyn Chen said, “The opportunity to participate in the Days of Remembrance Essay Contest was truly a priceless experience — this was the first time I got to practice academic writing and research in an outside-of-school environment. Beyond that I got to learn so much about the people that suffered at the hands of the Nazis in World War II and I will do my best to use this knowledge to make a change.”
Annika Shields received honorable mention. She said, “This year’s essay — especially the prompt — helped me understand so much more on how the Holocaust actually occurred. Before writing and researching for this, I knew only the bare minimum, that Hitler and the Nazis had killed thousands of Jews. After researching, I finally began to consider how the human world had become twisted enough for such an event to take place. It was such an insight and enlightenment and I’m very grateful to have had a chance to take part in the essay contest.”
Benjamin Rogovin was awarded second place. He said, “The essay contest allowed me to explore the history and tragedy of my family and other Jews in relation to the Holocaust, and to put in perspective how prevailing antisemitism and prejudice in Europe enabled the genocide. My analyzation also allowed me to better realize how societal conditions can cause such calamities and how modern-day prejudices reflect that of the Nazi era.”