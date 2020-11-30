Esther A. Phillips, 90, of Banyan Street, Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Nottingham Village.
Esther was born June 17, 1930, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late David H. and Lucy (Berry) Fegley and was raised by her father and stepmother Pauline Keithan Fegley after her mother passed away. She married Theron Phillips who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
Esther was a member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ as well as a member of the Eastern Star, Susquehanna Valley Garden Club, the Sunbury Social Club, Shamokin Dam Fire Company and the John Wayne Fan Club and was an Anna Lee Collector.
She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, going out to eat and entertaining friends.
Esther is survived by her son Tim Phillips and Sue Sees of Northumberland; two daughters Candy and Keith Lloyd of Sunbury, Mindy and Jesse Hoffman of Selinsgrove; grandchildren Melanie Fisher, Dustin Lloyd, Jennifer Phillips, Tim Phillips Jr.; great-grandchildren Kallie, Harper and Novella; two brothers Jim Fegley of Williamsport and Bob Adams of Hawaii, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Tot Adams and granddaughter Jessica Lloyd.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, 1026 Packer Street, Sunbury with her pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Donations in Esther’s memory may be made to her church the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut Street, Sunbury 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.