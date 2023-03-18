Esther E. Diehl, 77, Lewisburg

Esther Elizabeth "Liz" Diehl, 77, of Lewisburg entered into rest on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on Jan. 6, 1946 in Mifflinburg, she was a daughter of the late John O. Diehl and Esther R. (Reber) Diehl.
Liz was of Mifflinburg High School and Lancaster Bible Church, where she earned a degree in education.
She was a teacher at Hillside Bible Church and a Christian school in Wellsboro. She then worked as a secretary for Tri County Electric in Mansfield.
Liz was a founding member of Hillside Bible Church. She was also a member of Lewisburg Bible Church.
Surviving are two nephews and niece, James and Kathy Diehl of New Berlin, Steven Diehl of Mifflinburg; great-nephew, Zachary and Hanna Diehl of South Williamsport, and a great-great niece, Gracelyn Diehl. She is also survived by several cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James O. Diehl and a sister-in-law, Peggy Diehl.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Hillside Bible Church Cemetery on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Liz's memory may be sent to Donations to Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Liz's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.