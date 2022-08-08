Esther E. Schreffler, 96, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Celebration Villa, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Sunbury, to the late William E. and Mary C. (Klinger) Levan. On July 13, 1950, she married William Schreffler who preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 1993.
Esther was a graduate of Sunbury High School, Class of 1943.
Esther worked in the offices at Westinghouse, Sunbury. She moved to North Branch Station, N.J., in 1955 and then to Whitehouse Station, N.J., in 1958.
She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years in the legal field and was last employed as a bookkeeper for Robert J. Foley Esq., Raritan, N.J.
She moved to the Mifflinburg area in 2004.
Esther was a former member of Redington Seniors and Senior Crafts of Hunterdon County. She was a consigner and volunteer of Golden Talents Shop located in Flemington, N.J.
She enjoyed knitting sweaters, embroidery work and made more than 100 Christmas stockings.
She attended the former Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Shay of Mifflinburg; grandson, Ryan (Ashley) Shay of Mifflinburg; four great-grandchildren, Dyllon Shay, Kyra Mattison, Tucker Smith, and Olivia Shay.
She was preceded in death by a son, William L. Schreffler; and brother, William L. Levan.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 1 with the Rev. Daniel Hicks officiating.
The family would like to thank all the excellent caregivers at Celebration Villa and Residential Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Evangelical Hospital, Celebration Villa or Residential Hospice.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg.