Esther G. Dubendorf, 101, Northumberland

Esther G. Dubendorf, 101, former longtime resident of King Street, Northumberland, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at “The Mansion” in Sunbury.
Esther was born Aug. 15, 1920, in Red Lion, Pa., a daughter of the late Rev. Hiram C. and Vernie S. (Sanders) Guthrie. On Aug. 30, 1946, she married Lee D. Dubendorf who preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2015.
Esther was a proud Pineknotter and a graduate of the Class of 1938 of Northumberland High School.
She was employed as a clerk for Rea & Derick and the Pennsylvania American Water Co.
Esther attended Emmanuel Bible Church in Sunbury when she was able, and also attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Northumberland. Esther’s faith in The Lord Jesus Christ was strong and it was very common to hear her singing “Blessed Assurance” as she cleaned her home.
She was a 50-year member of the Priestley Chapter #423 Order of the Eastern Star and a former Mother Advisor of the Northumberland Rainbow Girls.
Esther is survived by one daughter, Gail L. Saxton of Northumberland; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul S. and Christine L. Dubendorf of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Jeffery Bahner and wife, Kerri, Matthew Saxton and wife, Amanda, Ashley Saxton and Lauren Fritchman; one great-grandson, Gabriel Bahner, and brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Ruth Dubendorf, Lebanon, Pa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband of 68 years, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Charles G. Saxton Jr., and five brothers, Dale, Paul and Mark Guthrie and Wendell and Lloyd Guthrie in infancy.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington with Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.