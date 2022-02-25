Esther Grace Pardoe went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Emmanuel Personal Care Home, Northumberland, just four days before her 110th birthday.
She was born Feb. 27, 1912, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Oscar and Velma (Adams) Fish.
She married Clayton Pardoe on Feb. 3, 1933. They were the parents of five children.
She is survived by four children, Jane Korbich, Joan Stake, Ronald Pardoe, William Pardoe; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bernice Fish.
In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, siblings, Luella Ray and Donald Fish; daughter, Velma Wolfe; grandson, Samuel Wolfe; and her great-grandson, Dylan Weikel.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the loving care given by the staff at Emmanuel Home and Geisinger Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Higher Hope Church, Susquehanna Valley Mall, with Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
"We see the death of someone close to us as a tragedy, but to God, it’s surely a glorious homecoming by one of His own. When we arrive in Heaven, we’ll find that we didn’t really lose anyone after all."
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.