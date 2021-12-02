Esther Kay Hicks, 63, of 2010 Red Bank Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 23, 1958, in Rochester, New York, a daughter of the late James II and Rachel (Boop) Straub. On April 14, 2001, she married Stephen F. Hicks, who preceded her in death March 12, 2017.
Esther attended schools in New York.
She was employed at Carriage Corner for many years, where she was the breakfast cook.
She enjoyed reading, coloring, crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, crafts, collecting angels, and loved animals and watching Animal Planet.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly Ruhl and companion Dave Bingaman of Mifflinburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Samantha Ruhl of Millmont; four grandchildren, Julian, Jeremy, Alexis, and Hope; four great-grandchildren, Taeviah, Emmett, Juliet, and John; two brothers and their companions, David Straub and Terri Comstock, and Samuel Straub and Helen Rathfon; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty Huffer, Judy Leighow, Bonnie Hoover, and Pauline and Rich VanKirk; one step-daughter and step-son-in-law, Kim and John Rodkey of Mifflinburg; three step-grandchildren, Derek, Madison, and Zayne; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dog, Angel Marie.
She was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Jack Huffer, Jeff Leighow, and Milford Hoover.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 2 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801, or online at www.mostlymuttsonline.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Esther’s caregivers, Annie and Judy for years of kindness and companionship.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.