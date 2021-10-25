Esther Mae Styers, 90, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her residence.
Born May 28, 1931, in Rush Township, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Clayton and Elise Myra (Prowant) Hackenberg. On Nov. 23, 1951, in the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, by the Rev. Fred Pick, she married Donald E. Styers, who survives.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1946.
Esther worked as a certified nurses aide at the former Laurelton Center and Bakers Convalescent Home, and Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, retiring in the mid-1990s. Following retirement she continued to work as a private duty caregiver.
She was a member of Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, where she assisted with Bible school programs.
Esther enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and family gatherings.
She loved to take care of her husband, spend time with family and loved ones, and read her daily devotions.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 69 years, Don, are five children, Dale and Wendy Styers of New Columbia, Cindy and Steve Wagner of Lewisburg, Barry and Crystal Styers of Mifflinburg, Pam and Jerry Bergenstock of Lewisburg, Dawn and Dennis Pick of Machipongo, Va.; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Ralph Sauers of Fort Mill, S.C.
She was preceded in death by one child in infancy, two brothers and five sisters, Kenneth Hackenberg, Nancy Pursley, Audrey “June” Bouy, Harry “Bud” Hackenberg, Ann Robbins, Bonnie School, Alice “Gerti” Vanatta.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating. The family asks that those attending wear masks.
Interment will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther’s memory may be sent to either the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg PA, 17844 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.