Esther S. Martin, 79, of Liverpool, entered into rest Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home.
Born May 17, 1942, in Penn Township, Snyder County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary Ann W. Stauffer.
On May 3, 1969, she united in marriage to John B. Martin who preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2020.
They were owners of Martin’s Greenhouse and she also worked in the office of the family business with her late husband (Martin General Builders).
She was a member of Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder County Conference.
Surviving are five sons and six daughters and their spouses, Diann and Luther Stauffer of Vandalia, Ill., Stephen and Bethe Martin of Liverpool, John Wayne and Lorene Martin of Vandalia, Ill., Joseph and Ruth Martin of Liverpool, Lillian Martin of Liverpool, Beth and David Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Kaylene Martin of Liverpool, Gloria and Wayne Auker of Port Trevorton; three stepchildren, Karen and Roy Brubacker of Mount Pleasant Mills, Earl and BettyAnn Martin of Port Trevorton, Harlan and Rosemary Martin of Bagley, Minn.; 66 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, three brothers and six sisters and their spouses, Lena Brubacker (late Aaron), Rebecca Martin (Luke) Walter Stauffer (Sally), Ida Zimmerman (Ivan), Alice Martin (Elam), Rachel Martin (Eugene), Alvin Stauffer (Sally), Mary Ann Weaver (Timothy), Joseph Stauffer (Julia).
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Vera Martin; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Joseph Martin residence, 100 Sunset Dr., Liverpool. Funeral service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the family home, 86 Sunset Dr. Further services will be held at 9 a.m. at Riverview Mennonite Church, located at the intersection of Oriental Road and Old Trail Road, Liverpool, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.