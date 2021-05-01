Ethan P. Boone, 41, of Sunbury, passed away into the hands of his loving God and Father in heaven on April 27 at UPMC Williamsport.
He was born on March 17, 1980, a son of Michael and Deborah (Knoebel) Boone. He married the former Nicole Beaver in June of 2005.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Ethan is survived by their precious daughter Shay. He is also survived by his older brother Michael and his wife Stephanie and their children Gavin, Brielle, Steevie and Lane; and his beloved grandmother Mildred Knoebel; and also his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Clara Boone and their son Peter Jr. and his maternal grandfather Donald Knoebel.
Ethan graduated from Shikellamy High School. He was employed by Wenger Feed Mills as a mill technician where he valued his co-workers as good friends.
Ethan was very protective of and loved being with his family and being outdoors fishing with his daughter, Shay and hunting with his dad and brother and camping at Poe Valley. He loved music and could be heard singing with Shay while he played his guitar.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury