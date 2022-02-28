Ethel C. Gearhart, 88, of New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late John and Cora (Sassaman) Hollenbach. On Sept. 12, 1959, she married Donald G. Gearhart, who preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2012.
Ethel was affiliated with Faith Lutheran Church in Lewisburg and earlier in life, Zion Lutheran Church, Kratzerville.
She was employed at JPM in Lewisburg, Zenith in Watsontown, Par-Knit in Mifflinburg and also worked on the family farm.
She loved raising flowers, watching the birds outside her window, and especially her cats.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Ruth Gearhart of McClure; three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Bob Simonetti, Patsy and Bill Lash, and Betty and Bill Wright, all of McClure; six grandchildren, Bobby, Chastity, Kaydee, Emily, Nikki, and Casey; seven great-grandchildren, Nicklaus, Kayla, Austin, Samantha, Everly, David, and Evelyn; four sisters, Agnes Hufnagle of Lewisburg, Carol Knepp of Beaver Springs, Jean Corey of Beaver Springs, and Linda Sassaman of Troxelville; and three brothers, John Hollenbach Jr. of New Berlin, Lee Hollenbach of Beavertown, and Dean Hollenbach of Beaver Springs.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha; and a sister, Mary Gemberling.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.