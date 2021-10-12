Ethel E. Stump, 103, formerly of Milton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heritage Springs, Lewisburg, where she had been residing the past two years.
Born Sept. 30, 1918, in Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Loy A. and Lottie (Letich) Miller. She was married to Robert C. Stump for 52 years until his death Sept. 5, 1996.
She was a homemaker all her life and a member of Mooresburg Presbyterian Church. She was a very loving, kind, and generous woman who touched many lives, especially those of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The last of her immediate family, preceding her in death besides her husband were her sisters, Hilda Foust (1995), Verona Messersmith (2009), and Kathryn Appleman (2014); and brothers, Ceylon “Jack” Miller who died in World War II, and J. Kenneth Miller (2019).
A private graveside service with her pastor, the Rev. John H. Shaw III officiating, will be held at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com