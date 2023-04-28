Miss Ethel Mae Byerly, 94, of Dalmatia, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Charles Byerly and Evelyn (Ossman) Byerly.
She retired as secretary from Muskins, and later went on to work at Greenburg's in Millersburg and Dal-Hern Pharmacy in Herndon.
Ethel was a member of Trinity UCC in Dalmatia. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, bingo, and Wheel of Fortune.
Ethel loved her beautiful Pomeranian, Tiffy. She also enjoyed caring for any cats who found their way to her house.
Ethel lived a quiet life, but she left an impression on everyone she met. She cared deeply about her family and loved to spend time and visit with them. She made the most delicious fruit salad for all family holidays!
Ethel is survived by her brothers, Charles (Phyllis) Byerly Jr. and Larue Byerly; sister, Patricia Szives; nieces, Denise (Rick) Welker and Cindy Byerly; nephew, Curt (Jess) Byerly; great nephews, Jordan Welker, Chase Byerly, and Cole Byerly; great-niece, Lyndsay (Patrick) Jacobs, and great-great-niece, Kiera Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, John Szives.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Trinity UCC Cemetery, Dalmatia.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Trinity UCC, 2082 State Route 147, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.