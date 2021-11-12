Ethel R. “Ruth” Conrad, 88 of Eighth Street, Sunbury, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Harry “Happy” and Florence (Doty) Temple. She was married to Theodore R. Conrad Jr. who preceded her in death.
Ruth was a proud Sunbury Owl and was a 1950 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Mrs. Conrad was a draftsman for Bell Telephone, Bloomsburg, after more than 45 years of dedicated service.
Ruth was of the Lutheran faith.
She was a member of the Susquehanna Garden Club, local quilting club and the Friendship Hose Company Dart League. Earlier in life, she served as den mother for her son’s Cub Scout Troop. Prior to that, Ruth modeled clothing for several local Sunbury businesses.
She was very active with activities including: dancing, sewing, gardening, creating ceramics in her own kiln, listening to big band music, all things John Wayne.
Many would know Ruth from her stand at the Sunbury Market House where she sold her handmade blankets and pillowcases.
For those who were blessed to know her, she made an “unforgetable” impression, always giving more than she took. She loved each and everyone with her whole heart.
Ruth is survived by her three children, one son and daughter-in-law, Timothy N. and Sandra L. Conrad of Shamokin Dam, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Heidi L. Conrad and husband Ryan M. Scheller Sr. of Sunbury, and Valerie E. and Joseph A. Wesloskie Jr., of Rockwall, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Kayleb, Abigail and Tobias Shirk, Ryan Scheller Jr., Kelsea Brown and husband Christopher, Hunter and Hayden Wesloskie, Timena Renn and husband Dale, Christina Artley and husband Heath, Nicole and Tristan Conrad; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Sam Temple and Josie Doebler.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.