Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with the lower amounts in the valleys and higher amounts on the ridge tops. * WHERE...Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming and Union Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest during the afternoon and first half of the night. A change to rain is possible for a short time, and would lower eventual snow totals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&