Ethel (Swartz) Reedy, 81, of Lewisburg, went to be with the Lord at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Ethel was born in Lewisburg on Sept. 15, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Smith) Swartz. On Sept. 17, 1960, at Christ Lutheran Church of Lewisburg, she was united in marriage to William F. Reedy, who preceded her in death on April 29, 2005.
Ethel worked at the former R.R. Donnelley and Moore Business Forms. After retirement she worked part-time at the Tack Room, Inc., Vicksburg.
She was a regular attendee of the Grace Baptist Church, West Milton.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and camping. Most importantly, Ethel enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Todd W. Reedy, and Troy and Nikki Reedy of Lewisburg, seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Caitlyn, Phelan, Isaiah, Caleb and Colby, nine great grandchildren, and one sister, Pauline Bingaman of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by one son, Trevor Reedy; one great-grandson, Oliver; four brothers, Mahlon, Clark, Clifford, and Weldon; and seven sisters, Minte Swartz, Ruth Swartz, Lucinda Derr, Rachel Bittner, Gladys Emery, Bertha Swartz and Madeline Gearhart.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral service will begin at 5 with Pastor Shawn King officiating.
At the discretion of the family, the interment will be private in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
Contributions in Ethel's memory can be sent to: UPMC Home Hospice, One 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations. Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-2702.