Etheljean G. (Keefer) Shriver, 81, of Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose View Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1940, in Mahoning Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Grace E. (Fetzer) Keefer.
Etheljean was a 1959 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She worked all her younger years helping her father run and operate the former Keefer’s Home for the Aged, on Campbell Street, until her father’s death in 1972. After that she went back to college and received her accounting degree. She worked at numerous places such as Ocker’s Fuel Oil and Staimen Recycling until her retirement.
She was a member of the former High Street United Methodist Church and is currently a member of Covenant Central Presbyterian Church. Etheljean was a simple lady who enjoyed spending time at home. She also enjoyed attending church when she was able, spending time with her family especially around the holidays, and loved listening to gospel music.
Surviving are a daughter, Jackie M. Ecker (Ken); granddaughter, Cassi Wadsworth (Erik); grandson, Kurtis Ecker (Megan); three great-grandchildren, Kenneth Regel, Aaliyah Wadsworth, and Landon Wadsworth; brother, Erlyn Keefer (Mary); three nephews, Jake and Wayne Bieber and Rick Keefer; a niece, Carol Pursel; and her good friends, Brenda Garver and Dee O’Donnell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Marie Adams; sister, Aida Confer (Jake); infant sister, Grace Elizabeth Keefer; and a niece, Marion Bieber.
A funeral service to honor the life of Etheljean will be held at noon Wednesday, April 13, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Etheljean’s name to the Covenant Central Presbyterian Church 807 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
