On Oct. 14, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society presented to the Susquehanna University Phi Mu Delta — Mu Alpha chapter a check in the amount of $500 in memory of their fallen brother, Patrick Latsha, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2021. The proceeds have been designated to support the Phi Mu Delta-Mu Alpha’s philanthropy, Transitions of PA, and to the Patrick Latsha Memorial Fund established by the Latsha family. Pictured are Mike Arduini, SVES Board Treasurer; Shannon Eaton, Susquehanna University student and member of SVES; and Michael Plawecki, Phi Mu Delta-Mu Alpha brother.