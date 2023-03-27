Eugene D. (Davy/Dave/Bicky) Bickhart, 85, a resident of Paxtonville, passed away Friday evening, March 24, 2023, surrounded by family at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born March 31, 1937, in Freeburg, to William and Maude May [Sarah] (Martin) Bickhart. He was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart, Linda Lee McAfee, who preceded him in death Oct. 16, 2016.
Eugene was a graduate of Middleburg High School where he enjoyed high school athletics, especially soccer and basketball. In his early adult life he worked at the Tannery in Middleburg and also as a school bus driver. He was a licensed practical nurse and worked for 35 years at the Selinsgrove Center caring for the mentally handicapped and as a facility supervisor on the night shift. He was well-liked and respected by those who worked beside him. He was a member of the Paxtonville Cemetery Association for many years. Over the years he took care of many ill and aging family members including his in-laws and in his later years, his wife.
Eugene’s greatest joys were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed fixing things, building things, and showing his sons and grandchildren how to do the same. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, but especially small game and deer hunting. He loved spending time at the “old” farm and family hunting cabin, but when he couldn’t be at the cabin or out in the woods, he loved telling and listening to stories about family members’ hunting and fishing experiences. He also enjoyed his conversations with his daughter about nursing, health care, and politics, and always loved talking with his granddaughters and exchanging stories.
Eugene was always a part of family vacations, whether at the beach house in Corolla, N.C., fishing in Canada or bear hunting in Maine. He enjoyed tenting at Tuckahoe Acres near Rehoboth Beach, Del., with friends and family, boating on the Susquehanna River and Raystown Lake where he spent weekends camping with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, attended his grandsons’ high school football and basketball games and later, their college football games. He chose not to offer advice about this play or that, but was quick to point out the positives. He was very proud of their accomplishments.
He is survived by two children, Dr. Lori Bickhart Lauver (Tim) of Winfield and Chris David Bickhart (Karen) of Paxtonville; one daughter-in-law, Sandra L. Bickhart of Arizona; six grandchildren, Dr. Gena Rae Bickhart of Hershey, Joshua L. Lauver (Jaime) of Sunbury, Justin D. Lauver (Katherine) of Souderton, Jason T. Lauver (Trista) of Williamsport, Christa Bickhart (Colton) of Northumberland and Taylor M. Bickhart of Paxtonville; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kunz, Devan Bickhart, Ashlyn Wise, Taylor Lauver, Landry Lauver, Jack Lauver, Nora Lauver, and Jonathan Lauver; nieces and nephews, Tara McAfee Sheridan, Ginger Borich (Jeff), Bob Bickhart (Gail), and many others; and great-nephews, Flynn and Aiden Sheridan.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Rudy, Meryl, John, Jim, and Paul (Pete) Bickhart; seven sisters, Wanda Lombard, Erma Long, June Gemberling, Kathryn Cregger, Miriam Heany, Ruth Showers and Iris (Peggy) Lepley; and one son, Gene D. Bickhart of Paxtonville, June 16, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral with the Rev. Ryan Krauss officiating.
Burial will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.