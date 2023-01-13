Eugene H. Reich, 87, of Graysonview Court, Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
He was a laborer at Wood-Mode early in his life, but in the 1960s he left the factory to begin his own carpentry business. He was a self-taught carpenter who took pride in doing quality work and gained a good reputation. He worked on everything from small, odd jobs to additions to building new homes from the ground up. His work ethic and reputation as a good businessman kept him busy as a contractor until he semi-retired, when he took on smaller woodworking projects in his shop, crafting custom pieces and restoring old furniture.
He was a son of Henry G. and Dorothy M. (Heimbach) Reich, Globe Mills. Eugene was married to the former Louise E. Shaffer, who preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2020.
Surviving are children, Larry and Sherry Garverick, Montoursville, Walter and Terri Heckman, Middleburg, Brian and Lori Hummel, Middleburg, Skip and Jen Reich, Selinsgrove; stepson, Todd and Jodie Shaffer, Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Adam Hummel, Laura Goetz, Kelsi Rustad, Kasey Hummel and Ryan Reich; step-grandchildren, Zachary and Madison Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Bryan Hummel, Evelyn and Ellis Goetz, Hudson and Bennett Rustad; and siblings, Sylvia Stahl and Jerry Reich, of Middleburg.
Eugene was preceded in death by a sister, Goldie Womer, Middleburg; and granddaughter, Kylie Hummel, Middleburg.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Hummel's United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Robert T. Reich, Pastor Emeritus at Mountain Presbyterian Church, Sunbury officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN or at stjude.org
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.