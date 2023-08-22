Eugene L. Schrader 85, of Kratzerville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home in Lemoyne.
Born Aug. 1, 1938, he was a son of the late Leon and Marie Schrader. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Benner, Geraldine Sauers, and Marvin Schrader.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Watts of New Cumberland and Kelly Donmoyer of Acworth, Ga.; as well as his two grandchildren, Austin Donmoyer of Atlanta, Ga., and Tara Watts of Lemoyne.
Eugene, also known as Papaw, was an Army veteran, avid participant of the Central PA Triumph Club, and most importantly a loving father and grandfather. He was the life of the party. He knew how to make you laugh. He will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 PA-204, Kratzerville, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick White officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kratzerville.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.