Eugene L. Walter peacefully completed his life’s journey at home with his family at his side on April 27, 2021, and is resting with our Angels and Heavenly Father. “Gene,” as he was known by many, was born in Union County, Pa., on July 12, 1939, to Dora and John Walter.
Left to adore his legacy are his wife of 38 years, Shirley Wochley Walter; children Chris (Wendy), Deanna Herring, Lisa Steffen (Bill) and Tara Withrow (Steve); sisters Edith Wilhour (George) and Jane Barnasconi (Robert); grandchildren Alex, Caleb, Chloe (Robert), Cody (Paige), Ethan, Justin (Bianca) and Zachary; great-grandchildren Addison, Ethan, Lydia, Nathan; nephews Craig and Jeff Wilhour (Karen); niece Annette Barnasconi; great-nephews JJ and Eric; great-nieces Amara, Carolyn and Ellen, with cherished friends met along life’s highway, especially Doc Ferry.
Eugene was preceded in death by nephew Anthony “Tony” Barnasconi and dear friends Richie Hoke and Raymond and Phyllis Stafford.
Following graduation from Selinsgrove High School, “Peewee” began his 20 years of service with the U.S. Navy, retiring in 1977 as Senior Chief. He served aboard many ships including the USS Huntington, Shenandoah, Enterprise and Biddle. “Chief,” as he was known by many, went on to work at Surry Nuclear Power Station for over 16 years and retired from Dominion Power in 1994.
He and Shirley were very active in early retirement and traveled the states.
Eugene was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8545 and member of American Legion Post 49 in Smithfield, Va., Masonic Lodge (Lafayette Lodge #194) Selinsgrove, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine Harrisburg, Sunbury Shrine, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Sunbury Forest No. 65 and Northumberland Royal Arch No. 174. Gene’s loves included his family, pets, golfing, hunting (including arrowheads), trapping, fishing and curing/smoking meats, a family tradition, attending NASCAR events (Dale Earnhardt #3) and volunteering with his membership organizations. Gene was especially proud of realizing most of his life dreams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St. Selinsgrove, PA 17870, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Robert P. Doll officiating followed by full military honors accorded by VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25, both of Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to VFW Post 8545, 223 Washington St., Smithfield, VA 23430.