Eugene R. Baylor Sr., 77, Lewisburg

Eugene Richard Baylor Sr., 77, of Lewisburg, formerly of Danville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville, Pa. He was born on May 11, 1946, in Danville, Pa., the son of the late Ralph and Josephine (Fry) Baylor.
Eugene graduated from Danville Area High School and attended the University of Maryland.
He served his country with honor in the United States Army for 20 years.
He was married to his devoted wife, Patricia Bolin Baylor for 57 years. They were married on Sept. 27, 1965.
Eugene was employed by the United States Army then went on to work as security manager for Dell Company and Ross Perot.
He was a former member of the Masons while stationed overseas in Germany.
Eugene volunteered his time at different golf courses such as Bucknell University and Compass Point Golf Course in Maryland. He truly enjoyed playing golf but most of all his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Eugene R. Baylor Jr. and his fiancé, Jessica Lutz of Annapolis, Maryland and Nicole Parsons and her husband, James Ferrelli of New Hartford, Connecticut. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Kelsey Baylor of Phoenix, Arizona, and Abbey Parsons of New Hartford, Connecticut, as well as one aunt, Ruth Fry of Danville and four cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Tracy Baylor in 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, Pa., 17821, with Father Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Danville.
Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Danville Area Community Center, 1041 Liberty St., Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc 42 West Mahoning Street Danville PA 17821. www.visneski.com.