Eugene “Gene” R. Shipe, 95, a lifelong resident of Danville, stepped into the arms of Christ, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Grandview Health Homes in Danville.
He was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Danville, the son of the late Lester R. and Edith Maus Thompson Shipe. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 66 years, Doris Davis Shipe on Jan. 11, 2013. They were married Dec. 14, 1946.
He graduated from Danville Area High School on “D-Day,” June 6, 1944. Gene served his country in the United States Air Corp and with the Danville National Guard in Colorado Springs, Colo., World War II and the Korean War.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg Teacher’s College and a master’s degree in education from Bucknell University.
Gene was employed by the Danville Area School District as a science and geography teacher and later as a guidance counselor, interim superintendent and director of pupil services. He retired in 1982.
He also served as the Montour County Director of Veterans Affairs for 22 years and worked at the Danville YMCA, Sunnybrook Park and the Washies Playground.
Upon retirement, he became a charter member of the Geisinger Health Plan Board. He was a lifetime member and board member of the Montour County Historical Society and spoke annually at the Danville/Iron Heritage Festival since its founding.
He served on the Boards of Directors of The Boy Scouts Council, the Thomas Beaver Library and the First Baptist Church Parsonage. He taught Sunday School, and was a member of many benevolent organizations, including the Danville B.P.O. Elks 754, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Loyal Order of the Moose and the American Legion Post 40.
He volunteered for many organizations in the community including coaching Little League Baseball and Intramural Football. He also ran the scoreboard at the F.Q. Hartman Football Field for 20 years.
In 2008, Gene was the recipient of the Danville Outstanding Alumni Award. He truly loved Danville and its residents. He appreciated its rich history and his family’s contribution to it. He loved his country and was proud to be a United States Veteran. He loved the Lord and strived to be a humble and positive influence in the lives of others.
He was fully dedicated to his family, and deeply loved his children and grandchildren. He was also very proud of his eight in-laws and the extended family he “inherited” when marrying Doris, who was the youngest daughter of Harry and Blanche Davis’s children, “including five brothers who wanted the best for Doris.” He often proudly remarked, “our kids are better people because of Doris in all of our lives. I am lucky she chose to spend her life with me.”
He is survived by three sons, Joe Shipe and his wife Judy, of Danville, Mark and his wife Deborah, of Milton, and Matt and his wife Christine, of Danville; one daughter, Susan Cutler and her husband Steven, of Lititz; nine grandchildren, Kira Shipe Bowman and her husband William, Krysta Shipe Hiranaka, Lindsey Cutler, Brandon Cutler and wife Christina, Rachael McBryan George and her husband Nicholas, Brett Shipe, Matthew, Julia and Joseph Shipe; and great-grandchildren, Maren and Brant Bowman, Simon and Camille George, and Lanah Hiranaka.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gene’s life at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Dr. (off Route 642 East) Danville, with the Rev. Dawes J. Dunham officiating. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. The family requests that masks be worn.
The service may be viewed remotely via Facebook through the Danville First Baptist Church page as well as on FBC Danville’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/FBCDanville.
Burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Danville American Legion Post 40, 175 Northumberland St., Danville, PA 17821 or the Montour County Historical Society, PO Box 8, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com