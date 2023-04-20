Eugene W. "Gene" Jarrett, 67, of Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born April 30, 1955 in Columbia, Pa., a son of the late Grant W. and Margaret (Straub) Jarrett. On Oct. 9, 1993, he married the former Tina Ann Lewis who survives.
Gene was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He retired from Weis Markets after 45 years of service.
He enjoyed drag racing for 18 years with his brothers at the Beaver Springs Dragway. He also enjoyed traveling.
Gene was a life member of the Americus Hose Company, Sunbury.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers, Dale (Patricia) Jarrett and Gary Jarrett; sister, Gloria (Richard) Wertz; and four nieces, Kristy Sands, Judy Ernest, Shauna Jarrett, and Kelsey Regulski.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with Greg Ritter officiating.
Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.