How did the study of genetics morph into a mechanism for manipulation? When discussing the Holocaust, the idea of a “master race” and Adolf Hitler’s strategy to establish a superior race is a critical aspect of this tragedy. His antisemitic ideologies were fueled partly by the popular scientific studies of the early 20th century: Eugenics.
Eugenics, as stated by The Holocaust Explained, is “the science of regulating a population through controlled breeding.” Eugenics is regarded now as a pseudoscience, used only to propel racist ideals.
Yet, in the 20th century, many scientists were pursuing the study of eugenics and inconspicuously using it as a tool for racial cleansing. It was weaponized and used against the Jewish people, as well as others who did not fit into Hitler’s mold. Eugenics is one of the largest driving forces behind the Holocaust and caused the death of millions.
First, it is necessary to fully understand the history of eugenics and how it was utilized in the early 20th century. In the United States, the study of eugenics was brought to public attention by scientist Francis Galton. By the 1910s, Galton had spread his ideas throughout America, causing various groups to form based on the studying of eugenics. A few notable groups included The Race Betterment Foundation, created by the founder of Kelloggs, and the Eugenics Record Office.
Around 1909, the United States saw the beginning of a 70-year-long civil rights violation; forced sterilizations. These procedures were performed on individuals, specifically minorities, who were deemed unworthy to procreate. This appalling process targeted individuals who did not match the Aryan race template while disguising itself as a necessity for the betterment of humanity. Forced sterilizations affected thousands in the United States alone and gained legality in 33 states. These procedures and philosophies quickly migrated across the Atlantic and took root in post-World War I Germany.
America’s surge in forced sterilizations, as well as eugenics studies, seemed to influence Hitler’s policies as he rose to power. After Germany’s defeat in World War I, many Germans were searching for a scapegoat to blame. The theory of eugenics was applied to formulate hatred against those who lacked the proper genetics. As the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum says, “by 1933, the theories of racial hygiene were embedded into the professional and public mindset...they embraced an ideology that blended racial antisemitism with eugenic theory.”
By basing his antisemitism in a scientific theory, Hitler was able to sway his supporters and convince them of the need to eradicate non-Aryan citizens. The Nazi party channeled the collective rage from the aftermath of World War I into racism and antisemitism by using eugenics as justification for their beliefs.
Throughout the entirety of the Holocaust, the Nazi party caused the death of millions of Jewish people in pursuit of racial hygiene. The effects were catastrophic. In 1933, the Law for the Prevention of Progeny with Hereditary Diseases was enacted. This law forced the sterilization of 400,000 Germans who had a disability or disorder. On a similar note, the Marital Hygiene Law of 1935 prohibited the marriage of members of the Aryan race with those who possessed “diseased, inferior, or dangerous genetic material.” These laws contributed to the stigmatization of people living with disabilities as well as nonmembers of the Aryan race.
However, the most egregious violation of the Jewish people can be seen in the experiments done based on the pursuit of racial hygiene. Inside the concentration camps, a number of experiments took place. These experiments were led by Dr. Josef Mengele, nicknamed the “Angel of Death” based on his soft but sadistic methods of experimentation. He would use chemical concoctions in an effort to change eye color, perform horrific surgeries without the use of anesthesia, and use deadly diseases in the prisoners.
As the saying goes, history repeats itself. However, by examining the past, tragedies like the Holocaust can be prevented. It is crucial to investigate every piece of information and understand the reasoning behind every theory. The theory of eugenics was used as a horrific tool for manipulation. Nevertheless, by learning of its weaponization, modern society can be certain that eugenics will remain a theory of the past.
This commentary by Olivia Weaver of Shikellamy High School was the winning entrant into a Day of Remembrance essay contest. The contest was open to students in grades 7 through 12 from Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.