Eva May (Coup) Berger, 91, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at home.
She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Milton, a daughter of the late David J. and Catherine (Hoey) Coup Holmes. On Sept. 25, 1949, she married Glenn C. Berger, who preceded her in death March 16, 2014, breaking a marital union of 65 years.
Eva was a graduate of Milton High School.
She was employed at Philco, Watsontown, and retired from the Laurelton Center after 29 years.
Eva helped Glenn restore furniture, loved to read, go to bingo, embroidery, and her cats. She also enjoyed Sunday dinner with her church friends.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Roseanna and Don Delsite of Milton, Linda Stover of Sunbury, and Jenette and Carl Emery of Mifflinburg; one son-in-law, Timothy Neary of Coal Township; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Donald Delsite and companion Jenn Noll, Dustin and Kevin Yeager, Douglas Delsite and companion Michelle, all of Milton, Dane and Bonnie Delsite of Watsontown, Daniel Delsite and companion Clarissa of Tioga, David Scholl of Montoursville, Linley Stover of Florida, Lisa and Pete Orth of Oklahoma, Ashley and Tristen Gossens of Washington, Andy and Katrina Emery, Laura and Travis Snook, and Fred Emery and companion Aleah Schlief, all of Mifflinburg; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her half-brother and spouse, David and Yvonne Coup of Milton; three step-sisters and spouses, Helen and Gary Adams of Montgomery, Joanne and Dave Green of Williamsport, and Sandy and Ed Goodenough of Coudersport.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Scholl Neary; and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Albert Hartley officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rouppfuneralhome.
Burial will follow in the Brethren Church Cemetery, Mifflinburg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Evangelical Hospice nurses for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robert Derr Cystic Fibrosis, PO Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.