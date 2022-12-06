From Staff Reports
Evangelical Community Hospital transitioned to one, integrated platform for its electronic health record (EHR) on Dec. 3. Epic, the new system modernizes the patient process creating a seamless, safe, and more consistent healthcare delivery system for all patients in the community.
Epic is a leading developer of comprehensive healthcare software and is used by numerous academic medical centers around the world. Epic was ranked the No. 1 EHR in 2022 for the 12th consecutive year by KLAS Research.
The transition to Epic will make way for quality improvements, best-in-class patient experiences, and efficient intake of new patients as well as the moving of existing patients to where they need to be to receive the best possible care in a timely manner.
“The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient care and places them into one system that makes seeing all information in one place possible,” said Dale Moyer, Vice President of Information Systems at Evangelical. “For our clinical staff this means no longer logging out of one system into another to get all the information they need about the patient. For our patients it means better access to their own information and smoother sharing of vital medical data and test/imaging results with providers outside of the Evangelical system for seamless care experiences.”
Patient safety and well-being remain the Hospital’s main priority. Care teams will continue to have full access to existing patient data during the change for the best possible care.
“We owe it to our patients as a community hospital to be forward thinking about what the needs are now, but also about what they will be in the future,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical.
The implementation of Epic includes a switch to Epic’s patient portal, MyChart. Patients will be able to access their medical records, see lab results, talk to their care team, and request prescription refills, among other functions. Looking ahead, moving to Epic is the next step in making it possible for patients to schedule appointments through the patient portal, something that will come in the next phase of implementation.
Patients using the current Follow My Health patient portal at Evangelical will need to transition to the MyChart patient portal as they will have no longer have access to Follow My Health as of December 4, 2022. Information will be provided on how to switch to MyChart on the Hospital’s website as well as at the Hospital and Evangelical-related physician offices.
“Our teams are ready for this challenge — Epic is the key to unlocking collaboration and care coordination for patients and care providers,” said Moyer. “This is something we’ve been working on for over two years and the energy our staff have committed to making it possible is commendable. They know there will be a time of adaptation and learning of the new system, but can see the real value in the benefits for patients, care team members, and clinicians.”
The transition to Epic has taken place at the Hospital and all primary and specialty care offices associated with Evangelical.
For more information on the transition to Epic, including signing up for MyChart after December 4, 2022, visit www.EvanHospital.com.