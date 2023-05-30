From Staff Reports
The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society, recently awarded a three-year recognition for quality and safety to Evangelical Community Hospital’s Ambulatory Surgical Center. This recognition is part of its program specifically dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in all settings where it is practiced in the United States.
The Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center is one of more than 600 endoscopy units to be granted the recognition since 2009. The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program’s rigorous criteria, which includes following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, infection control guidelines, and ensuring endoscopy staff competency.
“We are honored to be recognized by ASGE for our efforts to enhance quality and safety in our endoscopy unit,” said Daphyne Ressler, RN, BSN, MSN, CCHM, CPPS, Director, Medical Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy at Evangelical Community Hospital. “Through ongoing education and continued compliance with the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program requirements, we demonstrate our dedication to the delivery of high-quality patient care.”
To be recognized by ASGE, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has an established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention. The program is applicable to all settings where endoscopy is practiced, including office-based endoscopy units, hospital-based endoscopy units, and stand-alone ambulatory surgery centers.
“We are proud to acknowledge these endoscopy units through our Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program for their commitment to promoting the highest standards of quality and safety,” said Joe Elmunzer, MD, chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee. “By ensuring infection control principles are adhered to, continually assessing the competency of staff, and monitoring patient satisfaction, ASGE honoree units contribute to the public’s confidence in endoscopy, a life-saving technology.”
To learn more about the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center of Evangelical Community Hospital and the services available, including endoscopy, visit www.EvanHospital.com/EASC.
About Evangelical Community Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital is a non-profit organization that employs 1,900 individuals and has more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff. The facility is licensed to accommodate 131 overnight patients in private rooms designed for healing, patient safety, and positive patient experience.
The Hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.
More information can be found at www.EvanHospital.com.