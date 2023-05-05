LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of June.
- Monday, June 5, 8 a.m. to noon, at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. This screening, with Dr. Benjamin Keyser, DO, includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins, and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
- Monday, June 5, 9-11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
- Wednesday, June 7, 6:30-10 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
- Monday, June 26, 8 a.m. to noon, at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. This screening, with Dr. Todd Stefan, MD, FACS, RPVI, includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins, and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
- Wednesday, June 28, 9-11 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
- Tuesday, June 6, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA
- Wednesday, June 21, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
- Tuesday, June 27, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA
- Wednesday, June 28, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
- By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Sugar Screenings:
- Tuesday, June 6, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA
- Wednesday, June 21, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
- Tuesday, June 27, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA
- Wednesday, June 28, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
- By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. To register for screenings that require appointments, please call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.
Mobile Health of EvangelicalMobile Health of Evangelical delivers preventive health services directly into the communities surrounding the hospital and beyond. A variety of services are offered on the 38-foot-bus throughout the area. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where the bus will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
June Mobile Health Evangelical stops are as follows:
Centre County
- Tuesday, June 6, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Weaver’s Store Inc., 108 Market Dr., Spring Mills.
Northumberland County
- Wednesday, June 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St., Sunbury.
- Thursday, June 8, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main St., Watsontown.
Snyder County
- Wednesday, June 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at McClure Pool, 32 E. Ohio St., McClure. Sponsored by Remmey — The Pallet Company.
Lycoming County
- Tuesday, June 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery.
- Friday, June 23, 6-9 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 N. Main St., Muncy.
Union CountyTuesday, June 27, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.