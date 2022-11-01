Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced Jonathan Shedlock has been named Associate Vice President of Revenue Cycle.
As Associate Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Shedlock has responsibility for the overall leadership, planning, direction, and management of all revenue cycle activities of the Hospital and its affiliated entities including but not limited to registration, scheduling, billing, collections, coding, denial management, contract management, minimization of bad debt, reimbursement improvement, and financial planning for patients.
Shedlock has 16 years of professional experience —including ten years of revenue cycle leadership. His background is a combination of operations and consulting, resulting in improving the financial performance for 38 hospitals. He was most recently a Senior Advisor with Impact Advisors, LLC.
From 2020 through 2022, Shedlock served as Director of Patient Financial Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Shedlock holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Fresno, and a Bachelor of Science from The Pennsylvania State University. He also holds a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional and Certified Revenue Cycle Representative designations as sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and is an officer of the Central PA HFMA chapter.