LEWISBURG — Candi Taylor has been named Director of Orthopaedics at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.
In this role, Taylor is primarily responsible for all operational functions of the orthopaedic service line. This includes oversight of the clinical, financial, and administrative operations of the SUN Orthopaedics clinics, including satellite locations, and how those clinics interact with orthopaedic services connected to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Taylor has over three decades experience. "She has been a member of the Evangelical family of employees since 2003," according to a release by Evangelical.
Taylor received her Registered Nurse Diploma from Geisinger School of Nursing, Danville; her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Aspen University; and is currently pursuing her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from Aspen University. She is a Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN) since 2012 and an Orthopaedic Nurse Certified (ONC) since 2018.
