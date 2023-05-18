Photo provided Katerina Moore, RN, BSN, holds her DAISY Award given to her for the care she provided to Shayla Burkholder and her baby at The Family Place, the Evangelical Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit. Moore was a source of support and comfort to Burkholder, during what turned out to be a complicated birth experience. Burkholder was so touched by her care that she nominated Moore to be recognized for the award.