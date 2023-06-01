LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently awarded a grant of $50,000 from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The funds are designated to support the Hospital’s Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund.
“Now more than ever, financial pressures are impacting homes all across our communities. For some of our patients, this presents the struggle and stress of needing care but not knowing how they will pay for it. No one should have to put their health at risk for fear of not being able to afford the care needed,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
“We are so grateful to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and to Ralph and Josephine Smith for helping us to ensure the residents of our communities have access opportunities to assistance to pay for their care when they need it,” said Aucker.
The Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund at Evangelical is at the core of the Hospital’s mission to make exceptional healthcare accessible to all, regardless of a patient’s ability to afford the cost of care. The financial assistance program uses Federal Income Poverty Guidelines for eligibility and allows for qualifying individuals to receive medically necessary procedures and care at no charge or a reduced charge.
“As a healthcare organization and a community hospital, Evangelical is built around the people we serve,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations. “This grant helps us provide for individuals residing in our neighborhoods and communities who need our help to get back to health while reducing worry around the cost of care.”
Grants from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are available yearly to four designated organizations that serve Upper Northumberland County: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. In addition, the fund is available to any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District.
Individuals in the community can also support the Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund, contact the Evangelical’s Philanthropy and Donor Relations Department at 570-522-2685 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/Support for more information or to make a donation.