LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of April.
Prepared Childbirth ClassesNewborn Care: Mondays, April 3 and 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Main Entrance, in the Miller Conference Center. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, April 5, 6-8 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Main Entrance, in the Miller Conference Center. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Main Entrance, in the Miller Conference Center. $50 per couple. This course guides parents and support persons through childbirth, including labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.
Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Class
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, April 14, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA Certified Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, April 14, 12:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use self-directed learning and interactive activities to test students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: Tuesday, April 18, 1 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $47 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other ClassesSafe Sitters: Monday, April 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. A medically accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee. Scholarships available. Registration required; call 570-768-3200.
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Strong Body, Strong Mind, Wednesday, April 12, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Join Taryn Wilk, Wellness Educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, in this interactive workshop to learn how to enhance memory, increase alertness, and improve mood with a practical exercise routine that challenges the brain and strengthens the body. Research shows that movement is the key to creating a strong body and strong mind. Registration is required. Wellness 360 is Evangelical’s active aging network that helps people 55+ to connect, learn, and live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes many perks. Call 570-768-3200 for more information or register online.
Safe Sitters: Saturday, April 15, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. A medically accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee. Scholarships available. Registration required; call 570-768-3200.
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Tuesday, April 25, 12:30-4:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $20 or non-AARP members $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Wellness Walk with Evangelical Health Coaches, Thursday, April 27, 9 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Take this opportunity to get exercise, meet other active agers in the community, and talk to a Certified Health Coach. Wellness 360 is Evangelical’s active aging network that helps people 55+ to connect, learn, and live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes many perks. Sign up at www.EvanHospital.com or call 570-768-3200.
Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools needed to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be — physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.